Toughbuilt: ToughBuilt to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LAKE FOREST, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories to the building industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 13th, at 5:00 PM EST / 2:00 PM PST. Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29769&g=98607504-3779-44b0-8000-904a9ccc52bc&uid=5150961&sid

To register for the event and receive updates, click here .

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View ToughBuilt's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TBLT

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

ToughBuilt is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories to the building industry. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT® brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

