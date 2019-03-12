

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Price Index for February seems to be the focus on Tuesday and investors are awaiting for the report. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a broadly lower open for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished moderately higher, while European shares are trading mostly in the red.



In U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May has been in talks with the European Union and the Parliament Members will vote today for a second time on her Brexit deal.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 7.00 points.



The major averages finished the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 200.64 points or 0.8 percent to 25,650.88, while the Nasdaq soared 149.92 points or 2 percent to 7,558.06 and the S&P 500 jumped 40.23 points or 1.5 percent to 2,783.30.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.2 percent, while it remained unchanged last month.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will deliver a speech about 'Community Reinvestment Act Modernization' at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition's Just Economy Conference in Washington, D.C, with audience Q&A at 8.45 am ET.



The Redbook Data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week the Store sales were up 4.2 percent.



Ten year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stock markets finished mostly positive on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose up. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 33.31 points or 1.10 percent to 3060.31 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 417.57 points or 1.46 percent to 28,920.87.



Japanese share closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 378.60 points or 1.79 percent to 21,503.69.



Australian shares closed modestly lower. The S&P/ASX 200 inched down 5.40 points or 0.087 percent to 6,174.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished down 2.70 points or 0.0.43 percent at 6,260.60.



European shares are trading broadly lower. France's CAC 40 is declining 18.53 points or 0.35 percent. Germany's DAX is down 34.61 points or 0.30 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 26.31 points or 0.37 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 24.81 points or 0.27 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.30 percent.



