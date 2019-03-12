

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting no change in consumer prices over the past few months, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of February.



The report said the consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in February after coming in unchanged for three straight months. The uptick in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in February after rising by 0.2 percent in January. Economists had expected another 0.2 percent increase in prices.



