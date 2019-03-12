As from March 13, 2019, subscription rights issued by Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 25, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------- Short name: CFISH TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012377224 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170476 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 13, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Crunchfish AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription shares ---------------------------------------------- Short name: CFISH BTA ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012377232 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170477 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission. on +46 40 615 14 10.