THOMAS SABO Inspires With Paradisiacal Gift Ideas for Mother's Day 2019

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 12, 2019

Say thank-you for Mother's Day 2019. THOMAS SABO presents a paradisiacal variety of designs that express affairs of the heart - from tropical jewellery statements, to loving Charms to personal engravings.





THOMAS SABO focuses on playful combinations and customising. The hand-crafted new designs in the collection invite you to discover different colours, shapes and styles to surprise a loved one with a piece of unique jewellery. The highlights include the detailed craftsmanship of dragonfly pendants, a tropical tree of love that inspires its wearer to enjoy life, and multi-faceted Charms, some featuring personalised engraving.

As our way to say thank-you, THOMAS SABO is giving away little surprises free of charge to all customers who make purchases of at least a certain amount. These little extras are available in all THOMAS SABO shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and through selected partners.*

*In selected markets.

Promotion periods:

UK, Ireland: 21 March - 31 March 2019

Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania: 25 April - 5 May 2019

Asia, USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa: 2 May - 12 May 2019

Europe (with the exception of the countries listed): 2 May - 12 May 2019

France, Sweden: 16 May - 26 May 2019

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners.

