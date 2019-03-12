LD Micro Virtual Conference Is Live, March 12th and 13th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / LD Micro, a company that puts on conferences for micro-cap and small-cap companies will be hosting 46 companies on March 12th (that's today) and 13th, starting each day at 10AM EST. Chris Lahiji (President) will be making personal introductions for each presentation, which could be a bit unorthodox to say the least.

Interested parties may see the agenda and register to listen to company webcasts here: https://ldmicro.events.issuerdirect.com/

"Hosting a virtual event is nearly as difficult as hosting a physical event, though clothing is optional which is always appreciated" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way to bring the two together. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure. Of course, we could never done this without the help of our friends at Issuer Direct, who have been the truest homies through thick and thin."



The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space, including the following:

AltiGen Communications, Inc. ATGN Aqua Metals AQMS ARC Group ARCK Aspen Group Inc. ASPU BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL Biomerica Inc. BMRA BioSig Technologies BSGM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. CRDL.TO Cemtrex Inc. CETX Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR Crown EK PRIVATE Data I/O Corp. DAIO Dyadic International, Inc. DYAI Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO FinCanna Capital CALI.CN FMC GlobalSat PRIVATE iAnthus Capital Holdings ITHUF Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR Jerash Corp. JRSH Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN.V LiveXLive Media Inc. LIVX Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDP.V Medicine Man Technologies MDCL Nephros, Inc. NEPH Newtek Business Services NEWT One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS OneSoft Solutions OSS.V Optex Systems Holdings OPXS Orion Energy Systems OESX Park City Group Inc. PCYG QuoteMedia QMCI RADA Electronic Industries RADA RF Industries Ltd. RFIL Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL RMS Medical Products REPR Siyata Mobile SIM.V SRAX SRAX Summit Wireless Technologies WISA SuperCom SPCB TESSCO Technologies TESS The Alkaline Water Company WTER ToughBuilt Industries Inc. TBLT WidePoint Corp. WYY Xebec Adsorption Inc. XBC.V Youngevity International, Inc. YGYI Zynex, Inc. ZYXI

About LD Micro

LD Micro is an independent information resource and investment community event platform dedicated to providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. In 2015 it launched the LD Micro Index (the LDMi), first pure micro-cap index, to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the the micro-cap sector.

LD Micro Events

LD Micro hosts several sold-out investor conferences and management access events each year that are recognized among the strongest micro-cap events each year. Events include the LD Micro Invitational (June 4-5, 2019) and the LD Micro Main Event (early December) Conferences both in Los Angeles, as well as smaller, periodic Investor Summits (New York, San Francisco, etc.) and Virtual Conferences to round out micro-cap management access opportunities throughout the year.

