LD Micro Virtual Conference Is Live, March 12th and 13th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / LD Micro, a company that puts on conferences for micro-cap and small-cap companies will be hosting 46 companies on March 12th (that's today) and 13th, starting each day at 10AM EST. Chris Lahiji (President) will be making personal introductions for each presentation, which could be a bit unorthodox to say the least.
"Hosting a virtual event is nearly as difficult as hosting a physical event, though clothing is optional which is always appreciated" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way to bring the two together. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure. Of course, we could never done this without the help of our friends at Issuer Direct, who have been the truest homies through thick and thin."
The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space, including the following:
AltiGen Communications, Inc.
ATGN
Aqua Metals
AQMS
ARC Group
ARCK
Aspen Group Inc.
ASPU
BIOLASE, Inc.
BIOL
Biomerica Inc.
BMRA
BioSig Technologies
BSGM
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
CRDL.TO
Cemtrex Inc.
CETX
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CTXR
Crown EK
PRIVATE
Data I/O Corp.
DAIO
Dyadic International, Inc.
DYAI
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
SOLO
FinCanna Capital
CALI.CN
FMC GlobalSat
PRIVATE
iAnthus Capital Holdings
ITHUF
Issuer Direct Corporation
ISDR
Jerash Corp.
JRSH
Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
KHRN.V
LiveXLive Media Inc.
LIVX
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MDP.V
Medicine Man Technologies
MDCL
Nephros, Inc.
NEPH
Newtek Business Services
NEWT
One Stop Systems, Inc.
OSS
OneSoft Solutions
OSS.V
Optex Systems Holdings
OPXS
Orion Energy Systems
OESX
Park City Group Inc.
PCYG
QuoteMedia
QMCI
RADA Electronic Industries
RADA
RF Industries Ltd.
RFIL
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
RELL
RMS Medical Products
REPR
Siyata Mobile
SIM.V
SRAX
SRAX
Summit Wireless Technologies
WISA
SuperCom
SPCB
TESSCO Technologies
TESS
The Alkaline Water Company
WTER
ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
TBLT
WidePoint Corp.
WYY
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
XBC.V
Youngevity International, Inc.
YGYI
Zynex, Inc.
ZYXI
About LD Micro
LD Micro is an independent information resource and investment community event platform dedicated to providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. In 2015 it launched the LD Micro Index (the LDMi), first pure micro-cap index, to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the the micro-cap sector.
LD Micro Events
LD Micro hosts several sold-out investor conferences and management access events each year that are recognized among the strongest micro-cap events each year. Events include the LD Micro Invitational (June 4-5, 2019) and the LD Micro Main Event (early December) Conferences both in Los Angeles, as well as smaller, periodic Investor Summits (New York, San Francisco, etc.) and Virtual Conferences to round out micro-cap management access opportunities throughout the year.
