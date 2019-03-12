sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

LD Micro Virtual Conference Is Live, March 12th and 13th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / LD Micro, a company that puts on conferences for micro-cap and small-cap companies will be hosting 46 companies on March 12th (that's today) and 13th, starting each day at 10AM EST. Chris Lahiji (President) will be making personal introductions for each presentation, which could be a bit unorthodox to say the least.

Interested parties may see the agenda and register to listen to company webcasts here: https://ldmicro.events.issuerdirect.com/

"Hosting a virtual event is nearly as difficult as hosting a physical event, though clothing is optional which is always appreciated" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way to bring the two together. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure. Of course, we could never done this without the help of our friends at Issuer Direct, who have been the truest homies through thick and thin."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space, including the following:

AltiGen Communications, Inc.

ATGN

Aqua Metals

AQMS

ARC Group

ARCK

Aspen Group Inc.

ASPU

BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOL

Biomerica Inc.

BMRA

BioSig Technologies

BSGM

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

CRDL.TO

Cemtrex Inc.

CETX

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CTXR

Crown EK

PRIVATE

Data I/O Corp.

DAIO

Dyadic International, Inc.

DYAI

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

SOLO

FinCanna Capital

CALI.CN

FMC GlobalSat

PRIVATE

iAnthus Capital Holdings

ITHUF

Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR

Jerash Corp.

JRSH

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

KHRN.V

LiveXLive Media Inc.

LIVX

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MDP.V

Medicine Man Technologies

MDCL

Nephros, Inc.

NEPH

Newtek Business Services

NEWT

One Stop Systems, Inc.

OSS

OneSoft Solutions

OSS.V

Optex Systems Holdings

OPXS

Orion Energy Systems

OESX

Park City Group Inc.

PCYG

QuoteMedia

QMCI

RADA Electronic Industries

RADA

RF Industries Ltd.

RFIL

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

RELL

RMS Medical Products

REPR

Siyata Mobile

SIM.V

SRAX

SRAX

Summit Wireless Technologies

WISA

SuperCom

SPCB

TESSCO Technologies

TESS

The Alkaline Water Company

WTER

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

TBLT

WidePoint Corp.

WYY

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

XBC.V

Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI

Zynex, Inc.

ZYXI

News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro
LD Micro is an independent information resource and investment community event platform dedicated to providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. In 2015 it launched the LD Micro Index (the LDMi), first pure micro-cap index, to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the the micro-cap sector.

LD Micro Events
LD Micro hosts several sold-out investor conferences and management access events each year that are recognized among the strongest micro-cap events each year. Events include the LD Micro Invitational (June 4-5, 2019) and the LD Micro Main Event (early December) Conferences both in Los Angeles, as well as smaller, periodic Investor Summits (New York, San Francisco, etc.) and Virtual Conferences to round out micro-cap management access opportunities throughout the year.

SOURCE: LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538722/LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference-Is-Live-March-12th-and-13th


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE