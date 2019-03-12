Exceptional Villas Announce the Launch of Exceptional Venice with some Of The Most Luxurious Villas and Apartments in the City

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Villas who are considered to be one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world are the exclusive agents for Villa F Venice, Italy. In response to this prestigious appointment, Exceptional Villas have today launched Exceptional Venice which features some of the most exclusive and luxurious apartments and villas in the city.

The company who have put the Truth back into Travel provide an expert service of matching the perfect Venetian villa or apartment to their client's wishes and dreams. This matching service is followed up with a full pre-arrival concierge service which includes all aspects of their client's vacation such as tours, ground transportation, guides, grocery pre-stocking and much more.

Villa F comprises of 11 luxury apartments and villas located on the island of Giudecca which range from 1- 6 bedrooms in size. Villa F Venice was once a Venetian Palace and today is one of the most exclusive addresses in the romantic city of Venice, Italy. Villa F Venice overlooks the St Marks Basin and has stunning views of the Centro Historico and the Basilica di Santa Maria Della Salute. The property also has over 3 acres of stunning gardens with a meditation pool and resistance exercise pool. Clients are provided with sun beds and have access to the sister property The Palladio Hotel next door which has a full-service spa, a beautiful restaurant and a fully equipped and complimentary gymnasium.

Every stay in Villa F Venice includes daily breakfast, a full butler service, complimentary water taxi from the Palladio Hotel to the Bauer Palace Hotel, daily maid service, evening turndown, access to the sister properties The Palladio and The Bauer Palazzo as well as the company's 5-star pre-arrival concierge service.

The location of Villa F Venice is unbeatable and provides its very discerning clients with the best of both worlds. The 11 exquisite apartments and Villas are a short 5-minute boat ride from the Centro Storico where some of Venice's most important, popular and beautiful landmarks exist. These landmarks include for example St Mark's Square, The Rialto Bridge, The Doges Palace and St Mark's Basilica. Clients of Villa F Venice can spend their mornings in the in the bustling, lively, exhilarating and busy city of Venice followed by afternoons in the peace and tranquillity of their own home and private gardens in Venice.

Alexandra Baradi, CEO and owner of Exceptional Villas, said, "We are delighted to be the exclusive agents for Villa F Venice". The demand for Villa and apartment rentals are increasing each year substantially. The advantages of staying in a luxury home over a hotel are quite considerable especially for larger groups and people who want to stay for more than 2 or 3 nights. More and more people realise all the great benefits. The benefits include more space, better value, more flexibility, greater privacy and a much more experiential and cultural experience in the destination. When vacation rentals have access to hotel and resort-like facilities as is the case with Villa F Venice, the advantages are particularly marked.

