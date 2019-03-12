Cloudwords and ON24 Establish Global Partnership

New commitment to joint marketing brings Cloudwords to Webinar World 2019, a global series of events presented by ON24

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudwords , the leading provider of localization automation software and solutions, has established a global co-marketing relationship with ON24 , the technology leader helping companies create live, always-on and personalized digital experiences. This new relationship will bring Cloudwords to ON24's marquee customer and partner event, Webinar World 2019 in three cities, San Francisco, Sydney and London. Webinar World kicks-off in San Francisco today and concludes on March 13th, Webinar World Sydney takes place May 2, 2019 and Webinar World London is from October 1st - 2nd, 2019.

"ON24 has built an incredibly loyal global customer and partner base over the last 20 years, so partnering with them for Webinar World was a no-brainer," said Michael Meinhardt, CEO of Cloudwords. "30% of the Cloudwords customer base leverages ON24 for critical webinar and content experience activities and our joint vision is completely aligned on the global enterprise customer. I am personally very excited to watch this relationship continue to grow."

"Our mission at ON24 is to help marketers across the globe create data-driven digital experiences that resonate with their audience," said Lou Pelosi, VP of Business Development and Partnerships, ON24. "Cloudwords is a critical partner for realizing that goal, making it possible to localize webinars and content at scale. Together, we're innovating the way marketers engage with worldwide audiences, and enabling them to turn that engagement into revenue."

If you are attending Webinar World 2019 San Francisco, Sydney or London, stop by the Cloudwords booth to receive your free offer! Our team will be ready to answer any of your global localization automation questions.

About Cloudwords:

Cloudwords unleashes powerful project management capabilities to speed time to market for global campaigns and localized content at scale. By connecting marketing systems and automating project workflow, Cloudwords eliminates time-consuming tasks and delivers unprecedented visibility into the localization process. With Cloudwords, marketers realize the global value of their marketing technology stack, enabling the delivery of more personalized content, in more languages, to more customers at a speed and quality impossible to achieve with manual processes. Visit www.cloudwords.com to learn how global brands like Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks use Cloudwords. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cloudwords is backed by Storm Ventures, UMC Capital and Marc Benioff, founder of salesforce.com .

About ON24, Inc.

ON24 is on a mission to redefine how organizations engage with their audiences, powering interactive, data-rich webinars and content experiences that help people connect on a more human level and make smarter business decisions. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can create live, always on, and personalized digital experiences, understand audience behavior and turn that intelligence into action. Informed by more than a billion engagement minutes -- including 12 million polls, 1.3 million surveys, 1.5 million conversations, and conversion of over 17 million resources -- marketers drive more revenue from ON24 webinars than any other digital channel. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

