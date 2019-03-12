Sims Recycling Solutions Launches Updated Regional Websites

Dutch and German websites to offer improved experience for local users

WEST CHICAGO, Illinois, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, introduced updated versions of the company's global website in two languages, Dutch and German. These website versions provide a complete service portfolio and are customized for each audience.

SRS works with companies globally to find solutions for their unwanted IT and electronic equipment. A survey disclosed that 90 percent of EU internet users claim when given a choice of languages, they always choose to visit a website in their own language.

"In the last several years our business in the Benelux and DACH areas have grown significantly, so it made sense for the company to support improvements to the user experience in regions where some of our most advanced recycling centers are located," stated Sean Magann, global vice president, sales and marketing for Sims Recycling Solutions. "These websites will therefore create an improved online experience for local users who wish to navigate the SRS site in their native language."

In addition to comfort and convenience, the company considered the EU's recent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). SRS has made some operational and commercial changes as a result of this regulation, with local translations considered as a part of this by providing better support and communication to clients.

The major difference between these two versions of the website and the global website, are translations. Most of the pages, content and services are consistent. These websites can be viewed at www.simsrecycling.com/de and www.simsrecycling.com/nl.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) serves local, national and global clients across a range of industries, to securely and responsibly recycle and manage the disposition of IT equipment and electronic products. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and supporting the circular economy.

SRS's network of wholly-owned facilities paired with select subcontractors creates a systematic approach with the global reach, expertise and infrastructure necessary to provide a comprehensive solution for e-waste disposition, essentially anywhere in the world. As a part of Sims Metal Management, a global leader in metal and electronic recycling we have a goal to be "the world's best, safest and most responsible recycling company". For more information please visit, www.simsrecycling.com.