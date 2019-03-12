As a New Cobalt Iron Reseller Partner, Northdoor Will Distribute Cobalt Iron Enterprise Data Protection Solutions Across Multiple Verticals

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, today announced that it has completed a reseller partner agreement with Northdoor, a U.K.-based IT consultancy specializing in data. Northdoor will distribute Cobalt Iron products, including the company's Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution, to markets in the U.K. and Ireland.

"With its core focus on data and its extensive relationships across key verticals, Northdoor is an ideal partner through which to expand market awareness and customer access to our ADP solution," said Mark Ward, COO at Cobalt Iron. "We've chosen Northdoor to join our expanding partner ecosystem of resellers in the U.K. and EMEA, and we look forward to building a very successful relationship for our businesses and our customers."

Northdoor helps businesses to capture, manage, protect, and analyze large volumes of commercial data. The company supplies security, infrastructure solutions, and services for the data protection segment to a range of verticals including finance and insurance, the public sector, and IBM iSeries clients. Cobalt Iron technology complements and enhances the offerings that Northdoor brings to customers in these verticals.

Cobalt Iron ADP modernizes backup, delivering features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today's backup technologies and tools.

"With ADP in our technology portfolio, we can offer our customers differentiated and innovative solutions for data management and protection," said AJ Thomson, chief commercial officer at Northdoor. "We're pleased to be working closely with Cobalt Iron to increase awareness of this powerful enterprise backup solution and its benefits."

More information about Cobalt Iron is available at www.cobaltiron.com. Additional information about Northdoor is available at www.northdoor.co.uk.

Northdoor plc is an IT consultancy that specializes in helping clients leverage all data that flows through their business to gain a competitive edge.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

