New Ogletree Deakins Leadership Announced for Business Resource Groups

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Continuing its commitment to diversity and empowerment, Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, announced in late January that Elizabeth Ebanks and Rodney Moore will serve as co-chairs for the Black Attorney Resource Group, known as ODBAR. It was also announced that Caroline Tang will join Greg Cheng as co-chair for the Asian American Attorney Group, or ODA3. The new business resource group (BRG) leadership was announced during Ogletree Deakins' annual Shareholders Meeting.

To best foster a work place environment that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity, Ogletree Deakins' BRGs help recruit, develop, retain, and advance BRG members. Focusing on business development, educational awareness, retention, and advancement opportunities, these groups are focused on positively impacting the members' careers and professional experiences.

In addition to ODBAR and ODA3, Ogletree Deakins' BRGs span various diverse communities and include its Hispanic BRG, ODAdelante, which is led by Fito Agraz and Stephen Quezada; ODAlliance, the LGBTQ attorneys' BRG, co-chaired by Adam Pankratz and Natalie Turner; the ODFamily BRG to support parents transitioning back to work, led by Trina Ricketts Le Riche and Kelly Hughes; and ODWIN, the Ogletree Deakins Women's Initiative which falls under the leadership of Kerri Reisdorff.

Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Premier client service, as outlined in the firm's Client Pledge, is one of the firm's top priorities and a cornerstone of its core values. U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' has named Ogletree Deakins a 'Law Firm of the Year' for seven consecutive years. In 2018, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its 'Law Firm of the Year' in the Litigation - Labor & Employment category. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies. www.ogletree.com

