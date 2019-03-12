Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Artificial Solutions International AB, LEI: 5493000EWMS1UO6DL907 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ASAI SE0012377802 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Artificial Solutions International AB on March 12, 2019 at 14:13 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous March 13, 2019, with normal opening procedure and new ISIN trading with code SE0012323756 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB