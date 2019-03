Barclays Bank Ireland Plc based in Dublin, Ireland has been admitted as a Fixed Income cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from 15 March 2019. Member: Barclays Bank Ireland Plc Genum INET ID: BBIE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg by mail angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com or on telephone +46 8 405 6633 Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm