Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Evolva: Evolva's FY18 results demonstrate that the actions undertaken over the past 18 months are starting to come through into the numbers. Innovation has led to the expansion of ingredients systems with new variants and new markets, and the product pipeline continues to develop. The customer pipeline is progressing, and the maiden royalty payment from EverSweet was received, albeit small. The EPA registration of nootkatone for pest control applications was delayed by the US government shutdown, but is expected in the next couple of months. Our fair value reduces marginally to CHF0.56/share from CHF0.58/share.ISIN: CH0021218067

