Research report identifies leading vendors in enterprise architecture tools

MEGA International has been named a leader by Forrester Research, Inc., in "The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2019" published March 5, 2019.

For this evaluation, Forrester completed a 35-criterion evaluation of enterprise architecture management suites (EAMS) providers and identified the 12 most significant ones including MEGA International. Forrester named MEGA as one of the six leading enterprise architecture (EA) tool vendors. MEGA received high scores for technology asset management, risk management, strategic management, performance management, service management, organization design, go-to-market strategy, innovation agenda, and SaaS market impact.

"MEGA International is the most improved EAMS with strong focus on service management. MEGA International, founded in 1991, is well established globally. Its largest industry segments are banking/financial services, consumer, and insurance," said the report. "MEGA International will meet the needs of EA professionals and is very strong in both technology asset management and service management. MEGA International has a strong strategy and is likely to maintain its position in the market due to its go-to-market, innovation agenda, and support for global deployments." The report also noted, "client references indicate that MEGA International's offering completely meets their modeling needs."

"We help companies achieve business and digital transformation and increase innovation and agility through enterprise architecture," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "Our EA solutions connect business and technology for improved decision-making, better customer experience, and increased transparency and communication throughout the organization. When business and IT are in sync, it's possible to focus resources on the most strategic projects and to accelerate business transformation."

According to industry experts, enterprise architecture software vendors that can provide strong strategic performance management, technology asset performance, and people architecture modeling position themselves to successfully enable their customers' digital and customer-led transformations. "Leading EA practices are moving aggressively to influence and enable their firms' customer-led and digital transformations," notes the Forrester report. "Business and IT executives across industries are balancing the execution of their digital strategy with the transformation of their business."

The report suggests EA professionals should look for providers that offer:

Real-time insights on strategic and operational performance

Deep analysis of operating model impacts due to the adoption of automation

Enhanced technology asset management that supports IoT and platform concepts

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

