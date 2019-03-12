On request of Ascelia Pharma AB, company registration number 556571-8797, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 13, 2019. The company has 22,606,891 shares as per today's date. Short Name: ACE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 22,606,891 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010573113 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 170065 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.