AEC BuildTech Conference: Over 80% of The Education Sessions at Next Month's AEC BuildTech Will Offer Continuing Education Units; Advance Pricing Ends March 15 - Sign Up Today to Save

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / BNP Media is pleased to announce that over 80% of the conference sessions at the inaugural AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) will offer Continuing Education Units, to provide industry professionals with the credits needed to keep their license/certification. The tradeshow and conference spotlighting the latest design & building processes, products and emerging technologies is taking place April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

So far 32 different educational sessions have been approved by various organizations including The American Institute of Architects (AIA), The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), RCI, Inc., The American Institute of Building Design (AIBD), The American Institute of Constructors (AIC), PDHengineer, and BOMI International. To take advantage of the advanced pricing and for more information about the sessions, click here.

"We are thrilled to partner with leaders in the industry and provide our attendees the professional credits they need in six separate tracks focused on plumbing, HVACR/mechanical systems, flooring, building envelope, roofing and general contracting," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "The editors of our publications have secured an incredible faculty of subject matter experts covering important topics for our attendees to gain the knowledge to leverage tomorrow's building processes and construction technologies."

In the Plumbing Track (https://www.aecbuildtech.com/plumbing-speakers) attendees will hear from some of the biggest names in the industry on nearly everything they need to know about hydronics and more. The following sessions have been approved for CEU's:

Dan Holohan's Dead Men's Steam School

Integrating Hydronics with Indoor Environmental Quality

Modern Hydronics Supplied by Air to Water Heat Pumps

In the Roofing Track (https://www.aecbuildtech.com/roofing-speakers) attendees will hear about the evermore stringent roofing codes which can be a tricky business. This track will keep attendees up to date on the latest developments, in the following sessions which have been approved for CEU's:

Technological Innovations in Roofing

Legal Issues Pertaining to Roofing Technology

Low-Slope Roofing: Specification & Installation Strategies with a Labor Shortage

Top 5 Mistakes Roofers Make During Busy Season and How to Avoid Them

Reactive to Proactive Resilient Urban Roof Design: Sustainable Design Implications and Adaptive Architecture

Roof System Design Can Help Optimize the Energy Efficiency of Low-Slope Roofs

NEW Illinois, Chicago Energy Codes

How to Build a Successful Sales Organization

In the HVACR / Mechanical Systems Track (https://www.aecbuildtech.com/hvac-speakers) attendees will find out the latest in controls and workflow techniques while learning how systems can help prevent outbreaks of such bacteria as Legionella. The following sessions have been approved for CEU's:

Streamline the Duct Design to Assembly Workflow with Manifolding

A 360 Degree Look at BIM

Getting Started with VRF: Best Practices and Common Misconceptions

Managing Legionella and Dangerous Outbreaks with Preventative Maintenance

Autonomous Buildings will Reshape the marketplace

Filling the HVAC Controls Gap Between a Yugo and a Lambo

Electronic Controls for Commercial Refrigeration Made Simple

Assembly Line Manufacturing for Construction Using BIM-Why, When, and How

In the Building Envelope Track (https://www.aecbuildtech.com/building-speakers) speakers will explore the latest in designing for energy efficiency as well as ensuring the system performs as specified. LiDAR, BIM, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence are some of the technologies that will be discussed in these sessions that have been approved for CEU's:

Assessing Cold-Formed Steel Enclosures vs. Alternative Enclosures

LIDAR & Mega Projects

3D Construction Printing - What, Where, and How?

Pulse Air Tracing

Meeting at the Parapet: It was Transition at First Sight

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Explore Better Ways to Build

Leveraging Building Energy Modeling for Optimized Design Solutions

Opening Doors to Design Opportunities

Understanding the Value of Performance Testing of the Exterior Envelope of the Building

In the Flooring Track (https://www.aecbuildtech.com/flooring-speakers) speakers will focus on the cutting-edge products that are attractive, environmentally friendly, functional and easy to install. The following sessions covering the latest in product developments as well as design and installation methods have been approved for CEU's:

Chemistry of Adhesives Used in the Natural Stone Industry

Self-Leveling Technology for Floor Installations

Designing for Mindfulness

Two Reasons to Specify Experience on New and Existing Healthcare Projects

In addition to the education program, AEC BuildTech will feature an exhibit hall with leading industry companies including Platinum Sponsors Oracle Construction and Engineering, and Procore; Silver Sponsor CMiC; and Bronze Sponsor Mestek Machinery as well as Education Sponsors Dodge Data & Analytics, Goodman, Oracle Construction & Engineering, and Tamlyn. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorship, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor. More information about AEC BuildTech, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. To connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact. Follow AEC BuildTech on Facebook and Twitter.

