Marijuanastox.com: Multiple Analysts Project Incredible Growth for Cannabis Investors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Wall Street is seeing green.

According to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, , the worldwide cannabis market could reach $57 billion by 2027. One of the largest groups of buyers, they note, will be in North America, where sales are expected to reach $47.3 billion in 10 years.

Analysts at Cowen note the U.S. cannabis market could rocket to $16 billion by 2025.

Even analysts at Piper Jaffray say we could be looking at a global market value of between $250 billion to $500 billion a year. "We believe the long-term growth can be significant - both from transitioning illicit trade to legal sales, medical sales, and from transitioning sales in health [and] wellness categories to CBD-infused products," said the analysts, as quoted by MarketWatch.

Some of biggest beneficiaries of the boom include Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP)(OTC PINK:CRXPF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA)(OTC:CURLF), and Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)(OTC:GTBIF).

Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CROP)(CRXPF),for example, focusses on cannabis branding and real estate assets with a portfolio of cultivation projects in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and the building of GMP /ISO extraction in Nevada.

The company recently announced that its Wheeler Park tenant in Washington State has established a bulk cannabis customer relationship and that its first 150 lbs. of flower has been delivered at $400 a pound from its smaller flower and trim grown through the previous soil method. CROP's wants its cannabis flower and extract to be respected as premium brand given its purity and high THC levels.

The strains included in the sale are Bubba Kush, Dutch Hawaiian, Ghost Train, Green Crack, Star Killer, WA Cookies and originating from the previous soil medium.Furthermore, the company has received additional tests results between 29%-31% THCA for its premium flower line that will be sold under the Evolution Cannabis brand.

The company's Evolution Cannabis brand was recently featured on High Times's social media for its large bricks of THC honeycomb.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "While testing on our premium product continues to be outstanding, our tenant brand sales team are doing a fantastic job of using bulk sales to cover the overhead of the facility and turn over the older, less desirable products. Perpetual harvest means the product is always fresh and maximizes throughput. The farm has the lowest cost power in North America at $0.02 per kWh, which is a huge advantage as it significantly reduces production costs."

Vertically integrated cannabis company, Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA)(CURLF) just acquired Eureka Investment Partners, LLC, which operates a cultivation facility in the Salinas Valley, developing three dispensaries across the state.

The addition of Eureka's cultivation platform will provide Curaleaf access to California's wholesale market through an existing 110,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facility in Salinas, California, with the potential to expand up to 270,000 sq. ft. that could generate over 50,000 pounds of dry flower per year at full scale. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Eureka harvested over 2,500 pounds of flower and distributed pre-rolls and dry flower under the brand Monterey Kush. The planned launch of Eureka's three premium locations in Long Beach, Salinas and Monterey County, expected to begin operations in the second half of 2019, will launch Curaleaf's retail network into California.

"The Eureka transaction represents a significant milestone for Curaleaf, enabling us to enter the highly attractive California market with a cultivation platform that we intend to use for state-wide product distribution," said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "The planned launch of three dispensaries is a platform investment for Curaleaf's retail expansion strategy to eventually cover the state, which is the largest market for cannabis consumption in the country. With established vertically integrated operations, Curaleaf is ready to capitalize on the considerable market opportunity in California."

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII)(GTBIF)is a vertically integrated company that manufactures and sells a well-rounded suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. It also owns and operates a national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE dispensaries.

The company just acquired theFor Success Holding Company, the Los Angeles-based creator of the lifestyle suite of Beboe branded cannabis products. The acquisition was previously announced on February 5, 2019.

Beboe is currently available in more than 125 retail locations in California and Colorado and via home delivery across California. In 2018, Beboe launched a direct-to-consumer hemp-derived CBD line of products and introduced several collaborations, including a CBD-infused drink with wellness brand Dirty Lemon.

