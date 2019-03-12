ABI Research's March 13 Webinar Focuses on Hannover Messe's 'Top Industrial Technologies'

Three ABI Research analysts will either spearhead a stand-alone speaking session or participate on a panel at Hannover Messe 2019, the world's leading trade show for industrial technology in Hannover, Germany, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

On April 2 (Tuesday) at 3 p.m., Dominique Bonte, ABI Research's Vice President of Verticals/End Markets, will present 'Impact of Smart Electric Mobility as-a-Service on the Automotive Industry and Supply Chain' at the Industrial Supply Forum. This session will explore how new forms of driverless, shared, and electric mobility will transform and, in some cases, disrupt established automotive supply chain practices and operations.

On April 4 (Thursday) at 1 p.m., Pierce Owen, ABI Research's Smart Manufacturing Principal Analyst, will moderate the panel discussion 'Connectivity Choices that Fit Applications' at IMC's (IoT M2M Council) IIoT Infrastructure Conference at Hannover Messe. This panel discussion will look at how service providers are offering more tailored solutions than ever before and discuss examples, such as low-cost, low-power wireless connectivity, that can save money and increase life cycles and the micro-satellites that could change the face of ubiquitous coverage.

On April 4 (Thursday) at 4 p.m., Dimitris Mavrakis, ABI Research's 5G Mobile Network Infrastructure Research Director, will present '5G and Edge Clouds for Manufacturing'. This presentation will focus on 5G and edge clouds and their value in the manufacturing value chain and explore telecom market activities and how technology suppliers and telecom service providers aim to target the manufacturing vertical.

If you are attending Hannover Messe, schedule an in-person meeting with one of the following analysts:

Stuart Carlaw Chief Research Officer

Dominique Bonte Vice President, Verticals/End Markets

Dimitris Mavrakis Research Director, 5G Mobile Network Infrastructure

Adarsh Krishnan Principal Analyst, LPWA, NB-IoT, SigFox and LoRa in Industrial Applications

Pierce Owen Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing Platforms; Virtualization, Visualization and Simulation; and Data Management in Industrial Applications

Rian Whitton Research Analyst, Cobots and Collaborative Robotics; Autonomous Material Handling Robots

Ryan Martin Principal Analyst, Additive Manufacturing, Reductive Manufacturing and Casting, and Next Generation Metrology

Andrew Zignani Senior Analyst, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in Industrial Applications

Nick Finill Senior Analyst, Intelligent Supply Chain

Jack Vernon Industry Analyst, AI in Industrial Applications

For biographies of all the analysts attending Hannover Messe, download the PDF. If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI Research analyst, visit https://go.abiresearch.com/2019-hannover-messe-analyst-briefing/

Discover which companies and technologies to focus on at Hannover Messe by participating in ABI Research's upcoming webinar:

The Top Industrial Technologies to Watch Out for at Hannover Messe 2019

Date: March 13, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30 a.m. U.S. EDT

Length of Webinar: 45 minutes

Presenters: Pierce Owen and Ryan Martin

This webinar will help market participants understand what are the most compelling technological developments that are expected to be seen at Hannover Messe and how they should maximize their potential. Click here to register or visit https://go.abiresearch.com/2019-hannover-messe-top-technologies-webinar.

Below is some recent research from ABI Research's Industrial Solution, which help manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs:

Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications This application analysis report provides foresight on the disruptive and transformational impact of AM; the ways in which AM-enabled paradigms will redefine the very nature of product lifecycle management (PLM); the impact on the supply chain; and what it means for the way we work.

This application analysis report provides foresight on the disruptive and transformational impact of AM; the ways in which AM-enabled paradigms will redefine the very nature of product lifecycle management (PLM); the impact on the supply chain; and what it means for the way we work. Digital Factory Data This market data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services.

This market data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services. Generative Design Vendors Competitive Assessment This competitive assessment ranked nine major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens based on ABI Research's proven implementation criteria framework.

This competitive assessment ranked nine major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens based on ABI Research's proven implementation criteria framework. The Industrial Internet: Trends, Forecasts, and Supplier Profiles This technology analysis report untangles the relationships between industrial player legacy businesses and their approach to IoT. It assesses the focus areas of industrial supplier IoT investments and partner activities, the key business units driving their IoT efforts, and the relevance of all these activities to their market positioning and competitiveness.

This technology analysis report untangles the relationships between industrial player legacy businesses and their approach to IoT. It assesses the focus areas of industrial supplier IoT investments and partner activities, the key business units driving their IoT efforts, and the relevance of all these activities to their market positioning and competitiveness. The Industry 4.0 Maturity Model: This downloadable infographic identifies the different stages that manufacturers need to progress through before entering the final phase: lights-out manufacturing that allows factories to operate without humans on site.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about subscribing to ABI's Research Services as well as Industrial and Custom Solutions, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005607/en/

Contacts:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com



Christopher Leary

Tel: +1.516.624.2544

pr@abiresearch.com