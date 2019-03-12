sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 12

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

12 March 2019

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 April 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 March 2019 (ex-dividend date is 21 March 2019). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 28 March 2019.

Enquiries:
K Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 3000


© 2019 PR Newswire