BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

12 March 2019



The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2019 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 18 April 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 March 2019 (ex-dividend date is 21 March 2019). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 28 March 2019.

Enquiries:

K Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 3000