

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN,SN.L) said that it has agreed to acquire Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR)for $19.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $660 million.



Osiris' 360 employees are expected to join Smith & Nephew on completion.



As the terms of the transaction, Smith & Nephew will commence a two-step tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Osiris common stock for $19.00 per share in cash.



The purchase price represents a 37% premium over the 90-day volume weighted average price of Osiris' shares prior to this announcement.



Peter Friedli, Chairman and co-founder of Osiris, has entered into a Tender & Support Agreement with Smith & Nephew whereby he will commit to tender approximately 30% of the outstanding shares of Osiris in favour of the transaction.



The companies expect to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant antitrust clearances and the tender of a majority of outstanding shares of Osiris common stock on a fully diluted basis.



The acquisition will be financed from Smith & Nephew's existing cash and debt facilities. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Smith & Nephew's adjusted earnings per share from 2020. The acquisition is expected to generate a return on invested capital that exceeds Smith & Nephew's cost of capital in the third year after closing.



