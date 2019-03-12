

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - More countries have banned the use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after Sunday's deadly crash of a plane of this model.



All 157 people on board a Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight were killed when the aircraft crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.



Africa's largest airliner said that the cause of the accident is not yet known, but the company decided to ground the particular fleet as an extra safety precaution.



This was the second air disaster involving the Boeing 737-8 class of aircraft.



The US aviation authority said it believes Boeing's 737 Max 8 model is airworthy.



FAA ordered the US aircraft manufacturing giant to make urgent improvements to the jet, including anti-stalling software and maneuvering system updates.



All 189 people on board an Indonesia Lion Air flight were killed after the plane of the same Boeing model crashed after take off from Jakarta on October 29.



Citing the two fatal accidents, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration issued a notice requesting domestic transportation airlines to suspend the commercial operation of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft.



Brazil, Britain, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Australia later joined China in banning the aircraft.



The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it was temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore.



'During the temporary suspension, CAAS will gather more information and review the safety risk associated with the continued operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore,' CAAS said in a statement.



SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, operates six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.



The UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that as a precautionary measure, it has given instructions to stop 'any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.'



South Korea has asked Eastar Jet to ground its planes from Wednesday. Eastar Jet is the only airline in the country to own Max 8s.



Malaysia also banned the jets from its airspace.



