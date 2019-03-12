sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.03.2019 | 16:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 12

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary(%)Votes
against		(%)Abstain
Resolution 1: 4,787,53299.952,5260.050
Resolution 2:4,673,35998.5767,6351.4349,064
Resolution 3: 4,787,53299.952,5260.050
Resolution 4: 4,731,52899.799,8030.2148,727
Resolution 5:4,726,52899.799,8030.2153,727
Resolution 6: 4,726,52899.799,8030.2153,727
Resolution 7:4,726,52899.799,8030.2153,727
Resolution 8:4,642,83096.97145,0453.032,183
Resolution 9:4,675,03597.64112,8402.362,183
Resolution 10: 4,652,00297.42123,0562.5815,000
Resolution 11:4,605,61396.63160,6273.3723,818
Resolution 12:4,708,64298.6763,5981.3317,818

12 March 2019

Enquiries:
K Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 3000


© 2019 PR Newswire