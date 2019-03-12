BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 12
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares
(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes for & Discretionary
|(%)
|Votes
against
|(%)
|Abstain
|Resolution 1:
|4,787,532
|99.95
|2,526
|0.05
|0
|Resolution 2:
|4,673,359
|98.57
|67,635
|1.43
|49,064
|Resolution 3:
|4,787,532
|99.95
|2,526
|0.05
|0
|Resolution 4:
|4,731,528
|99.79
|9,803
|0.21
|48,727
|Resolution 5:
|4,726,528
|99.79
|9,803
|0.21
|53,727
|Resolution 6:
|4,726,528
|99.79
|9,803
|0.21
|53,727
|Resolution 7:
|4,726,528
|99.79
|9,803
|0.21
|53,727
|Resolution 8:
|4,642,830
|96.97
|145,045
|3.03
|2,183
|Resolution 9:
|4,675,035
|97.64
|112,840
|2.36
|2,183
|Resolution 10:
|4,652,002
|97.42
|123,056
|2.58
|15,000
|Resolution 11:
|4,605,613
|96.63
|160,627
|3.37
|23,818
|Resolution 12:
|4,708,642
|98.67
|63,598
|1.33
|17,818
12 March 2019
Enquiries:
K Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 3000