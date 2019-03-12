Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.: Industry Veteran Joins Vivacitas Oncology As New Biotech CEO

Pramod Gupta, PhD fills the shoes of past CEO Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld - a co-founder of Amgen, Supergen, and Vivacitas Oncology

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Pramod Gupta, PhD has joined the Company as its new CEO. As an experienced pharmaceutical industry executive, Dr. Gupta will lead the Vivacitas executive team with the goal to provide more treatment options to oncologists and cancer patients.

"We persevered to find the right fit for this role" said director and co-founder Jeff Stephens. "It wasn't easy because these were big shoes to fill. Our partner, Dr. Joe, was the inventor of amoxicillin and one of the original co-founders of Amgen. We wanted to make sure that we truly positioned the company for long-term success. Dr. Mamta Swaroop did a great job for the company and for our investors as we sought to bridge the gap" Stephens went on to say.

Dr. Pramod Gupta earned his PhD in 1987 with a focus on making drugs safer and more effective. Since then Dr. Gupta has been in key leadership positions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), Bausch & Lomb, Abbot Laboratories (ABT) and Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) to name a few. "I am excited for the opportunities inside Vivacitas. I believe the company has tremendous potential to make an impact in the lives of cancer patients … and my personal vision aligns with that of the company and its founders" said Dr. Gupta.

Over his 30 years in the industry, Dr. Gupta has led the development, approval, and launch of over 40 products. He has published more than 50 scientific papers and 2 scientific books; and also holds 14 patents. His long-held philosophy of acquiring drug assets, and then developing the drugs, balancing unmet patient needs and stringent regulatory requirements, aligns with the Vivacitas core strategy.

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY:

A privately held biopharmaceutical company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld and Infusion 51a LP. Vivacitas is focused on acquiring worthy mid-to-late-stage oncology assets and developing modifications to the drugs in an attempt to make them more effective and less toxic for patients.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com .

