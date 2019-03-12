Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of big data in banking. This article explains how big data can play a crucial role in improving the services offered by players in the banking and financial services sector Big data in banking can help companies to gain a 360-degree view of the journey of their customers. Also, it acts as a central data hub that stores the customers transaction history, his/her personal data, and preferences These datasets offer actionable insights that help in segmenting customers and serving them better. Furthermore, this can help in building a customer-centric culture in the banking organization to improve customer service significantly.

Benefits of Big Data in Banking:

Optimizes business operations

Big data analytics can improve the forecasting power of risk models, thereby, improving the response time and the system's effectiveness. Also, it helps in automating business operations this in turn reduces errors and improves cost savings. Consequently, this prevents risk and helps in gaining customer loyalty.

Improves employee engagement

By using big data in banking, it becomes very easy to analyze, improve, track and share performance metrics of the bank employees. Also, it helps in identifying the true potential of employees which further guides in nurturing the workforce and improves their engagement.

Manages and prevents fraud

Leveraging big data in banking can help banks to analyze the spending pattern of an individual. This helps in assessing risks effectively. Also, by analyzing the pool of data available, banks can easily work on monitoring fraudulent activities and prevent huge financial loss.

