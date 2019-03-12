FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Directorate Change

Press Release 12 March 2019

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Board Changes

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the premium pub and hotel company and London brewer, today announces that Helen Jones has joined as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Helen is an experienced non-executive director. She currently sits on the Boards of international fast-dining restaurant group Vapiano SE and motor accessories and cycling giant, Halfords Group plc, where she chairs the CSR Committee. Helen was Group Executive Director at Caffé Nero, with responsibility for strengthening the brand's operational management, prior to which she was the Managing Director of Zizzi, the Italian casual dining chain. Helen was also responsible for the UK launch and European roll-out of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and is still involved today as vice-chairman of the Ben & Jerry's Board.

Helen said: "Three of my aunts ran tenanted pubs in Yorkshire, so there was a strong attraction to Fuller's. I couldn't be more excited - it's a great company that is undergoing an enormous change and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next chapter in the Fuller's story."

Chairman Michael Turner said: "Helen brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the retail and hospitality sectors combined with real entrepreneurial flair - that combination makes her an exciting addition to our Board. She is also an experienced non-executive director and I, and my fellow directors, are looking forward to working with her in the future."

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Helen Jones' appointment as a non-executive of the Company.

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. is a premium pub and hotel company and London brewer. Today [12 March 2019] the Company runs 181 Tenanted pubs and 203 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with a focus on delicious fresh, home-cooked food, outstanding cask and craft ale, great wine and exceptional service. The Company also has 817 boutique bedrooms in its Managed estate. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 173 locations within the M25. In June 2018 Fuller's acquired Bel & The Dragon, comprising six stunning country inns (included in the pub numbers above), and the Company also owns The Stable, a craft cider and gourmet pizza restaurant business, which has 17 sites in England and Wales.

The Fuller's Beer Company brews a portfolio of premium beers including London Pride, Frontier Premium London Lager and a variety of cask and craft keg beers supported by a changing seasonal range. The Company owns Cornish Orchards - a craft cider maker producing a range of award-winning ciders and premium soft drinks - and Nectar Imports, a wholesale drinks business. In February 2018, Fuller's also acquired Dark Star Brewing, a craft cask brewer based in Sussex. In January 2019, Fuller's announced the proposed sale of its brewing business to Asahi.