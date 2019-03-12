sprite-preloader
SCOR releases its 2018 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report

We're pleased to announce the release of SCOR's 2018 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Click here to read it (https://www.scor.com/activityandcsrreport/2018/?utm_source=Hugin&utm_campaign=RA_2018)

In this dynamic world of risk, our industry has a leading role to play in economic and societal development, and our CSR agenda has become an integral of part of SCOR's identity and culture.

This report features the Group's major accomplishments across its businesses, its environmental and social impact, and its governance principles.



Click below for Chairman and CEO Denis Kessler's review of 2018:


(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p09oofb--ss&feature=youtu.be)


