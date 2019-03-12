MiX Telematics Grows Market Share in Brazil

BOCA RATON, Fl., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the growing demand for telematics solutions by companies across the world, MiX Telematics - a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions - has seized the opportunity to assist Brazilian businesses with achieving their safety, efficiency, security and compliance goals.

With over two decades of experience in the telematics industry and the most wide-ranging portfolio of telematics solutions, MiX has helped customers achieve significant savings and improve driver safety, globally. In Brazil, where MiX has had a direct presence since 2013, a number of customers from the Bus and Coach industry as well as Transport and Logistics have recently adopted MiX's premium fleet management solution.

Given the need for reliable and secure event reporting across Brazil's expansive territory, fleet owners are looking to telematics to assist them in knowing where their vehicles are at all times and how their vehicles are being driven. Whether it's passengers or cargo, these vehicles are valuable assets that transport goods and services that are the building blocks of the Brazilian economy. "It's therefore imperative that fleets are equipped with the latest technology to drive down costs but also to increase safety," said Luiz Munhoz, Managing Director, MiX Telematics Brazil.

"MiX's reputation in the region is growing well as we continue to provide our customers with great service and, enable them to have full visibility of their fleet and driver performance."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com