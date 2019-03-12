sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, March 12

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 December 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

12 March 2019


12 March 2019