Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3:PRIO3) announces its 2018 earnings.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR

Net Revenue of R$ 848.9 million, a 59% increase vs. 2017

Adjusted Ebitda of R$ 278.8 million, an increase of 209% y-o-y

Net Profit reached R$ 204.9 million, an increase of 303% (2017: R$ 50,9 million)

Success in Polvo's Drilling Campaign, increasing the asset's production to 10,000 bbl/d

Acquisition of 70% stake in Polvo Field, increasing Company reserves fourfold

Conference Call: March 14, 2019 (Thursday).

Conference Call in English Conference Call in Portuguese

2:00 p.m. (NY Time) 3:00 p.m. (Brasília Time) 3:00 p.m. (Brasília Time) 2:00 p.m. (NY Time) Phone: +1 646 828 8246 Phone: +55 (11) 3193-1001 Toll Free (USA): +1 800 492 3904 +55 (11) 2820-4001 Password: PetroRio Password: PetroRio Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

The Conference Call will be held in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English.

For additional information, please contact PetroRio's Investor Relations Department.

R$ thousand Proforma Income Statement 2018 2017 4Q18 4Q17 Revenues 848,920 533,922 59.0% 267,733 193,615 38.3% Cost of products/services (377,733) 299,296 26.2% 130,066 100,197 29.8% Royalties (76,735) (48,589) 57.9% (30,889) (15,535) 98.8% Gross profit 394,452 186,037 112.0% 106,778 77,883 37.1% G&A, G&G and Project expenses 115,641 (95,840) 20.7% (38,349) (34,606) 10.8% Other revenues/expenses (31,840) 41,467 (12,577) 885 EBITDA 246,972 131,664 87.6% 55,853 44,162 26.5% EBITDA Margin 29.1% 24.7% 4.4 p.p 20.9% 22.8% -1.9 p.p Adjusted EBITDA 278,811 90,197 209.1% 68,429 43,277 58.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.8% 16.9% 15.9 p.p 25.6% 22.4% 3.2 p.p Depreciation and amortization (76,671) (89,455) -14.3% (10,217) (27,852) -63.3% Financial results 71,076 6,449 1002.1% 25,265 (40,069) Income tax and social contribution (36,502) 2,193 (10,738) 7,103 Profit (loss) for the period 204,875 50,851 302.9% 60,162 (16,657)

EBITDA is an auxiliary indicator composed by the earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization and does not follow the Accountability Practices adopted in Brazil, IFRS or GAAP, therefore, it should not be applied in preference to the systems metrics or compared to other companies' since it may be calculated in a different manner.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated similarly to EBITDA, excluding the line item Other Revenue/Expenses.

