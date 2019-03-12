Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - February 28, 2019

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing
the share capital
|Total of brut(1) voting
rights
| Total of net(2) voting
rights
|December 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 606
|19 523 106
|January 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 918
|19 523 418
|February 28, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 792
|19 523 292
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.