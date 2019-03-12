sprite-preloader
Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - February 28, 2019

LYON, France, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing
the share capital		Total of brut(1) voting
rights		 Total of net(2) voting
rights
December 31, 201817 940 03519 525 60619 523 106
January 31, 201917 940 03519 525 91819 523 418
February 28, 201917 940 03519 525 79219 523 292


(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)