Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) -Prime City One Capital Corp. (TSXV: PMO.H) (the "Corporation" or "Prime City") announces that David Carbonaro has resigned his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Corporation in order to retire. He is being replaced in each of these roles by Vikas Ranjan.

Vikas is a management professional with an MBA in Finance from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He is a co-founder of Gravitas Financial Inc. and currently serves as its President and a director. His background includes over 22 years of experience in diverse areas of nance, capital markets entrepreneurship and investing. Before Gravitas he also was a co-founder of Ubika Research, an investment research and capital market services rm and a Co-founder of smallcappower.com, a leading online portal for small cap investments. He currently serves on the boards of several public private companies, including Mint Corp (TSXV: MIT), a globally certied mobile payments company focused on the underbanked segment.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ying Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Prime City One Capital Corp.

Tel: (647) 846-4118

Email: ying@gravitasfinancial.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43366