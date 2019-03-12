Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/4/2019 FR0010313833 3000 91,5499 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/5/2019 FR0010313833 3000 91,4759 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/6/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90,1774 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/7/2019 FR0010313833 3000 87,9383 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/8/2019 FR0010313833 3000 86,0294 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 18,3100

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

