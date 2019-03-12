Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|
Market
identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/4/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|91,5499
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/5/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|91,4759
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/6/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90,1774
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/7/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|87,9383
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|3/8/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|86,0294
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15 000
|18,3100
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005810/en/
Contacts:
Arkema