

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves ahead of crucial vote on Brexit.



British Prime Minister Theresa May had visited Strasbourg on Monday and reportedly won legally binding assurances from the European Union over the Irish backstop. The news lifted sentiment in European markets earlier in the day.



However, market sentiment was hit after British currency Sterling tumbled following comments from British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox who said there is a legal risk that could affect May's revised Brexit deal.



For the second day running, airlines shares were struggling due to the impact of the Ethiopia Airlines crash that involved a Boeing 737 Max 8 and the subsequent grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets in several countries across the globe.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.06%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.29% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.08%, while Germany's DAX declined 0.17%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.1% down.



Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands, Russia and Spain ended flat.



Norway, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Turkey ended modestly higher. Greece settled with notable gains, while Portugal, Iceland and Sweden closed weak.



In Germany, Wirecard, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Volkswagen, Adidas and Covestro were the prominent losers. Fresenius, RWE, Merck and Deutsche Post gained 1.2 to 1.8%.



French stocks Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Airbus Group, Accor and Louis Vuitton ended with sharp to moderate gains.



In the UK market, Royal Mail, Mediclinic and Intertek lost 2 to 2.8%.



Dixons Carphone gained about 3%. Capita, Schroders, Taylor Wimpey, EasyJet, Persimmon, St. James Place, ITO, Admiral Group and Berkeley also ended notably higher.



In economic releases, U.K. GDP grew 0.5% month-on-month in January after a 0.4% decline in December, official data showed. Economists had expected a 0.20 percent increase.



Industrial production rose 0.6% from December, when it fell 0.5%. Construction output rose 2.8%, reversing a similar size fall in December.



Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in February, after slowing in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday. Consumer prices climbed 1.9% year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January.



