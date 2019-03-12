Coconut Creek, FL, Mar 13, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. ("the Company" or "NutraLife") (OTCQB: NLBS) announces it has signed an agreement with Orlando Pharmacy, a USP 797 compliant compounding pharmacy, to provide its technologies and an innovative delivery system for pharmaceutical products.Craig Sicinski, a pharmacist and owner of Orlando Pharmacy and a board advisor to BioHealth Technologies, a CBD and nutraceutical AI PAAS (Platform As A Service) company, commented, "We are thrilled to have this new agreement with NutraLife and to use its technologies and delivery system in our pharmaceutical products. Our shared goal is to discover new innovations within the life sciences space."Edgar Ward, CEO and Founder of NutraLife Biosciences, stated, "This is a great opportunity for us to expand our technologies and delivery systems into the Pharmaceutical marketplace. Pharmacist Craig Sicinski of Orlando Pharmacy is in-line with our mission to develop the most effective and efficient delivery systems. With Orlando Pharmacy, we are taking our first steps into the pharmaceutical marketplace.""We are excited to explore the possibilities for our technologies and processes in the life sciences space and to have our technologies and delivery systems used in the creation of compounded pharmaceutical products by the pharmacists at Orlando Pharmacy, an experienced cGMP facility. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Mr. Sicinski and his team at Orlando Pharmacy," said Mr. Ward.Orlando Pharmacy is a USP 797 compliant pharmacy that has been serving the Orlando community for more than 60 years. Orlando Pharmacy is designated as a Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a network of more than 4,5000 independent pharmacies. Orlando Pharmacy prides themselves on their reputation for credibility, integrity, and always going the extra mile to meet the needs of its customers and patients."NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. Since 2013, NutraLife's manufacturing facility has been registered with the FDA and operated in accordance with the GMP standard. The Company manufactures and distributes private label and branded nutraceutical and wellness products. Through its subsidiaries, Precision Analytic Testing, Inc., and PhytoChem Technologies, Inc., the Company provides bulk material analytical, identity, potency and purity testing of raw hemp, hemp cultivation, raw bulk material extraction and processing. In February of 2019, the Company's subsidiary, NutraDerma Technologies, Inc. acquired its first product, a patented all natural dermal patch designed to ward off insects including mosquitoes.NutraLife Sciences is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). NLBS recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017. NLBS's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.* This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. 