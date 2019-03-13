Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Announces Newly Appointed CFO, Directors, and Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Bryce Clark as CFO, the appointments of Ron Woo and Braydon Hobbs as directors, and the resignation of Saurahb Handa as director of the Company effective immediately.

Bryce Clark, is the Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company prior to his appointment as CFO. Mr. Clark received a Certified General Accountant (CGA) designation through the University of British Columbia and became a member of the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia in August 2004. Mr. Clark is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and is the managing partner of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountants, a privately held accounting firm.

Ronald Woo, B.Eng. B.Sc., MBA, P.Eng. is a mining engineer with 19 years of experience in mine commissioning, operations, feasibility study analysis and project engineering for various base, precious and industrial metals projects. Mr. Woo has broad experience working for mining/mineral exploration companies, consultants and contractors. Currently Mr. Woo serves as COO for Rover Metals Corp and is a director of American Strategic Minerals Corp. Previously, Mr. Woo served as the Project Manager and Technical Services Manager with Ledcor Contractors on the commissioning the Willow Creek Mine. He has also held senior mining engineering positions with Western Canadian Coal managing the operations at the Brule and Dillon Mine, as well as a senior mine engineer for the Wolverine Mine. Mr. Woo was the senior mine engineer for Farallon Resources (now Nyrstar) focusing on the feasibility study and start up of the G9 zinc mine in Mexico. Mr. Woo was the mine engineer at Hunter Dickinson Inc. working at the Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia, Prosperity Project in British Columbia and Pebble Project in Alaska. Mr. Woo also served as mine engineer at Shambhala Gold Plc. Mr. Woo graduated from McGill University with a double Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) and Bachelor of Science (Computer Science). Mr. Woo holds an MBA from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. He is a registered professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Braydon Hobbs, B.A., CPA, CA, is a professional accountant with 7 years' experience. He currently works as a Manager at BDO Canada LLP in the Audit & Assurance practice, completing assurance engagements for both publicly listed and private companies with particular focus in the resource, technology and real estate sectors. Previously, he worked as the Director of Finance for Woodbridge Homes in Vancouver, as a Manager in Assurance - Private Markets/Early Capital Markets at Deloitte UK LLP in London, after originally beginning his CPA articles with BDO Canada LLP in Vancouver. Mr. Hobbs has worked with various single and dual listed mining companies through all stages of exploration, development and production. He has considerable expertise in audit and assurance, and financial reporting in IFRS and US, UK, & Canadian GAAP, with further experience in corporate finance and transaction advisory M&A. He is CPA-CA with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of British Columbia and Diploma of Accounting from the Sauder School of Business.

