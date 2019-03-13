Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Mar 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - In order to continue to strengthen the Alliance as well as lay the foundations of its future successes, Jean-Dominique Senard, Hiroto Saikawa, Thierry Bollore and Osamu Masuko are announcing the intention to create an Alliance operating board for Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.The new Alliance Board will be the sole body overseeing the operations and governance in the Alliance among Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, in lieu of RNBV and NMBV. As such, it will be the face and primary driver of the Alliance's "New Start".To lay the foundations of the new development stage of the Alliance, the new board will be composed of the Chairman of Renault, who will also act as Chairman of the new Alliance operating board, and the CEOs of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors; the operating decisions taken by the Alliance Board will be consensus-based, furthering the Alliance's "win-win" approach.The new board intends to meet every month in Paris or Tokyo and will regularly update stakeholders on its key value initiatives and achievements. The Alliance operating board will ask for the creation of specific projects to make recommendations for and drive the execution of new ways to create incremental value of the three auto companies.As the 20th anniversary of the Alliance approaches, the boards of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors would like to recognize the strong contribution the Alliance has made to the performance of all three companies, and their partners. The definitive agreements will be signed in conjunction with the anniversary of the Alliance.The creation of the new Alliance operating board is designed to help Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors become what they can be together - the top organization in the rapidly changing and highly competitive global auto market.Through the commitment and loyalty of the employees of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, and a highly constructive cooperation with Daimler, the Alliance operating board will look to continue delivering total win-win for all those involved.For the MOU agreed by all three parties, visit:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/content/dam/com/pressrelease_en/2019/03/20190312-01.pdfAbout Renault-Nissan-MitsubishiGroupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.7 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2018. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and mobility services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.www.alliance-2022.comwww.media.renault.comwww.nissan-newsroom.comAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.