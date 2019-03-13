

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) announced it has agreed to acquire Belineco LLC, a Belorussian manufacturer of polyurethane foam systems. Sika said, with the acquisition, the company will further expand its know-how in the production and development of polyurethane foams. The acquired business generated annual sales of CHF 23 million.



Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA, stated: 'The acquisition of Belineco will strengthen our Sealing & Bonding business in Eastern Europe and open up exciting, new cross-selling opportunities. The improved access to trade distribution channels will increase our market penetration in this region and drive the continued growth of both companies.'



