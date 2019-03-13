New Partnership Between BC Platforms and Crestar Labs Aims to Grow Cancer Diagnostics and Precision Medicine Initiatives

ZURICH and BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a world leader in secure genomic data management and analytics, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Crestar Labs, a US-based clinical diagnostic reference laboratory offering CLIA certified services to healthcare providers to support informed decision making around patient care. BC Platforms will provide Crestar with its customizable, modular platform which includes its genomic data management tools and clinical reporting hub to support Crestar's cancer screening initiatives and pharmacogenetic reporting in order to help streamline and automate their offering in precision healthcare.

Jennifer Kunic, Technical Supervisor of Genetics at Crestar Labs said, "We are delighted to partner with BC Platforms, a leader in integrating and analyzing genomic and clinical data. Our mission is to provide clinically actionable reports to providers by shifting to a molecular focus on healthcare that mirrors the field's shift to precision medicine. BC Platforms' technology will provide us with the necessary framework to achieve our mission whilst enabling the flexibility to plan for new initiatives and growth by scaling up through additional modules as needed."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms commented, "We look forward to working with Crestar and supporting them in growing their offering for precision medicine and cancer diagnostics. Our streamlined and scalable approach will enable them to manage their data and grow their initiatives with the ultimate mutual goal of improving the care of patients."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver.

For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms

About Crestar

Crestar Labs is a clinical diagnostic reference laboratory based in middle Tennessee and offers services to clinics, laboratories, employers and health care organizations. Our aim is to assist healthcare providers with making informed decisions for their patients, using the most advanced technologies available.

We realize you have many options for laboratory services. At Crestar we are interested in focusing on the quality of our service. This means that our assays are supported through rigorous validation standards, our staff is talented and resourceful, our reports are issued within 48 hours of sample receipt, and our experts are readily available for report interpretation or consultation.

We stand by our results because we know you depend on them.

