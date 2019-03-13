sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,003 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LF82 ISIN: VGG574851074 Ticker-Symbol: XW8 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.03.2019 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Walcom Group Ltd - Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company

Walcom Group Ltd - Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company

PR Newswire

London, March 13

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR")

13 March 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company Limited

Walcom announces it is in negotiations regarding the proposed disposal of its entire interest in its subsidiary Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company Limited ("Walcom Thailand"), to the General Manager of, and 40 per cent. shareholder in, Walcom Thailand (the "Proposed Disposal"). Walcom currently owns 55,000 shares in Walcom Thailand, representing 55 per cent. of Walcom Thailand's issued share capital.

As announced previously, Walcom's working capital position remains severely constrained. The board of the Company now believes that without further action, the Company may not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due by the middle of April 2019. The directors of Walcom therefore believe that the Proposed Disposal is a necessary action to ease the Company's immediate short-term working capital position. If the Proposed Disposal is completed, it is expected that the net proceeds of the disposal will be received prior to the middle of April 2019.

The Company continues to consider all other possible options to improve the Company's working position.

The Proposed Disposal will be subject, inter alia, to the entering into and completion of a share purchase agreement. As such, there is no certainty that the Proposed Disposal will proceed nor any certainty regarding the terms on which it would proceed.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656

© 2019 PR Newswire