We proudly introduce Bogdan Tudor, CEO StarTech Team, as the local CompTIA Representative in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogdan Tudor, CEO and founder of StarTech Team established in 2001 one of the most representative IT companies in Romania, Class IT Outsourcing. The company has grown every year, reaching today to support the success of over 500 customers in Romania and globally so, and starting with 2016 Class IT Outsourcing became StarTech Team.

Representing CompTIA in the Romanian IT market, the common aim is to educate IT people from Corporates, Government and Training providers and raise their skills and knowledge that are wanted by the industry for a better career in the IT sector and to shorten the skills gap. Bogdan Tudor says, "With holding a globally recognized CompTIA certification people demonstrate they possess the needed skills in the industry provided through CompTIA's courses. This is great for Employers, too! They can be sure that the new employee matches the job role requirements."

Starting with spring 2018 Bogdan Tudor became a Business Development Representative for CompTIA in Romania. He graduated the Faculty of Automation and Computer Science from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and followed an EMBA in economics at KSU & ASEBUSS, with a negotiating diploma at Harvard Business School (2011). In 2013 he obtained an Executive degree in Entrepreneurship at Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

With respect to workforce, with more than 2,000,000 IT certifications issued worldwide CompTIA is the leading provider of vendor-neutral IT certifications in the world. For more than 20 years, CompTIA has developed training and certification exams for computing support, networking, security, open-source (Linux) development, cloud and mobility. Many of CompTIA's leading certifications are accredited by the International Organization for Standardization and the American National Standards Institute (ISO/ANSI). CompTIA also has a long track record of working with government authorities in the United States and abroad. The regular review and updates of exams ensure that CompTIA certifications continue to address the needs of today's technology challenges.

CompTIA also offers Self-Study Learning content, like Online Training and E-books. On the Romanian IT market CompTIA authorized training partners can be found, such as New Horizons or Deloitte Academy to name a few.

