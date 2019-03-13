Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Port Invest B.V (-) Recommended Offer by Port Invest B.V. for Nature Group Plc - Offer Unconditional 13-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION NOT FOR RELEASE BEFORE 7.00 A.M. 13 March 2019 Recommended Offer by Port Invest B.V. for Nature Group Plc OFFER DECLARED UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES On 22 January 2019, it was announced that the Independent Directors of Nature Group Plc ("Nature Group") and the Board of Directors of Port Invest B.V. ("Port Invest") had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Port Invest for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group. On 19 February 2019, Port Invest published an offer document (the "Offer Document") setting out the full terms and conditions of its cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nature Group (the "Offer") other than the shares already held by Port Invest. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the Offer Document. ACCEPTANCE CONDITION SATISFIED AND OFFER UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 March 2019, valid acceptances had been received by or on behalf of Port Invest in respect of a minimum of 49,596,460 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 62.56 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group and 82.41 per cent. of the Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates) at the First Closing Date. The Offer was subject to valid acceptances being received in respect of not less than 90 per cent. of Nature Group Shares to which the Offer relates (or such lower percentage as Port Invest may decide) and not less than 50 per cent. of the voting rights carried by those Nature Group Shares. Port Invest has decided to reduce the 90 per cent. threshold to 80 per cent. and, as a result, Port Invest is pleased to announce that the Acceptance Condition has now been satisfied and the Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances. The Offer, which remains subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document and Form of Acceptance, shall remain open for acceptances for a further 14 days until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2019 (or such later time(s) or date(s) as Port Invest may determine, subject to the consent of the Panel, where required). ACTION TO BE TAKEN Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer and who wish to do so should complete and return the Form of Acceptance as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by the receiving agent, Computershare, by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2019. Full details on how to accept the Offer are set out in the Offer Document. The Offer Document is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Port Invest's website at www.portinvest.nl and Nature Group's website at www.ngrp.com. Shareholders with any questions relating to the completion and return of the Form of Acceptance should contact the Computershare on 0370 707 4040 from within the UK (or on +44 370 707 4040 if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays). LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES AND INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 March 2019, Port Invest had received valid acceptances of the Offer in respect of a total of 49,596,460 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 62.56 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group). Of these Nature Group Shares, acceptances have been received in respect of 691,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 0.87 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group) held by Berend van Straten who had given an irrevocable undertaking in support of the Offer. Save as disclosed in this announcement, so far as Port Invest is aware, no acceptances have been received from persons acting in concert with Port Invest or in respect of shares which were subject to an irrevocable commitment or letters of intent procured by Port Invest or any person acting in concert with Port Invest. Further, neither Port Invest nor, so far as Port Invest is aware, any persons acting in concert with it are in receipt of any outstanding irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent to accept, or procure the acceptance of, the Offer. As at close of business in London on 11 March 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement): - Andreas Drenthen (the authorised representative of Emergentes Management B.V.) held options over 260,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 0.33 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group); - Berend van Straten held options over 75,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 0.09 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group); and - Port Invest held warrants representing the right to subscribe for 12,500,000 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 15.77 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group). Save as disclosed in this announcement, as at the close of business in London on 11 March 2019 (being the latest practicable time and date prior to the date of this announcement), neither Port Invest nor, so far as Port Invest is aware, any person acting in concert with Port Invest has: - any interest in, or right to subscribe in respect of, or any short position in relation to Nature Group relevant securities, including any short position under a derivative, any agreement to sell or any delivery obligation or right to require another person to purchase or take delivery of Nature Group relevant securities; or - borrowed or lent any Nature Group relevant securities (including any financial collateral arrangements), save for any borrowed shares which have been either on-lent or sold. Accordingly, the total number of Nature Group Shares which Port Invest may count towards the satisfaction of the Acceptance Condition is 49,596,460 Nature Group Shares (representing approximately 62.56 per cent. of the issued share capital of Nature Group). The references to the issued share capital of Nature Group in this announcement are based on a figure of 79,280,655 Nature Group Shares in issue on 12 March 2019. ENQUIRIES Port Invest B.V. +31 88 501 2500 Bernardus Muller Nature Group Plc +31 62 680 5605 Berend van Straten Alexander David Securities Limited (financial adviser to Port Invest B.V.) +44 (0)20 7448 9820 David Scott James Dewhurst Mazars Corporate Finance Limited (Rule 3 adviser to Nature Group plc) +44 (0)20 7063 4000 Stephen Skeels Simon Fitzsimmons The Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Any acceptance or other response in relation to the Offer should be made only on the basis on the information contained in the Offer Document. This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England. Port Invest and Nature Group urge Shareholders to read the Offer Document because it contains important information relating to the Offer. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into

