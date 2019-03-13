Stockholm, March 13, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Ascelia Pharma AB (short name: ACE), a small cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Ascelia Pharma is the 1st company to list on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market and the 5th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Ascelia Pharma is an oncology-dedicated drug development company focused on the development of novel drugs to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for people living with cancer. The company's strategy is to develop and make available to patients a portfolio of differentiated, underappreciated and de-risked product candidates addressing unmet medical needs in cancer and cancer-related diseases. Ascelia Pharma is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and is fully focused on two clinical-stage product candidates under development: Mangoral and Oncoral. For more information, please visit www.ascelia.com. "We are very pleased and proud of the interest that many quality investors have shown in our company," said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma. "As a listed company going forward, we will now continue our work by completing the clinical Phase III study and begin commercial preparations for our leading product candidate Mangoral. We can now also commence the Phase II preparations for our second product candidate, Oncoral." "We are excited to welcome Ascelia Pharma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Ascelia Pharma joins our strong health care sector and we look forward to supporting the team on their continued journey as a publicly listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------