IRRAS Evaluates a Possible Listing of the Company's Share on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market During 2019

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS), a commercial-stage medical-technology company, today announced the company plans to evaluate a possible relisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market during 2019. IRRAS has engaged Carnegie Investment Bank as financial advisor to explore this potential relisting and to evaluate other strategic financial initiatives.

A transition to Nasdaq's main market in Sweden is part of the company's business strategy to become a leading medical technology company and industry leader in the space of intracranial bleedings.

"Applying for a listing of IRRAS' shares to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list has been a goal since we were first listed in 2017, and it reflects the significant progress and achievements we have made since that time, including our commercial-stage product pipeline and global sales initiatives," said President and CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D. "Our successful clinical cases to date illustrate how using IRRAflow can result in fewer complications, reduce treatment time for the patient, and lower the costs of treatment for hospitals and health care providers."

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below on March 13, 2019 at 08.00 a.m. (CET).



For more information, please contact:

US

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President & CEO

info@irras.com

Europe

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

+46 706 67 31 06

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial product, IRRAflow, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com .

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company. Wildeco is reached at + 46 8 545 271 00, or at info@wildeco.se .

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-evaluates-a-possible-listing-of-the-company-s-share-on-nasdaq-stockholm-s-main-market-during-2,c2762338

The following files are available for download: