France proved itself as one of the most advanced in omni-channel among other countries studied in Omni-2000

OrderDynamics, a Tecsys company, today released its Omni-2000 Research: France. France ranked second only to the UK in BOPIS capabilities with 50.5% of retailers offering the service and fourth in e-commerce overall among the seven countries studied in Omni-2000: Global Research at 84.3%.

Further proving its advanced nature in omni-channel, France was found to have balanced offerings across merchant chain sizes. Specifically, 60.9% of retailers with between 101 and 250 stores offer BOPIS compared with 58.6% for retailers with over 251 stores.

Based on an investigation of 204 French-based retail chains with a minimum of 10 store locations, additional key findings for the French retail market include:

50.0% of all retailers offer basic active inventory visibility

of all retailers offer basic active inventory visibility 24.5% of all retailers provide free return deliveries

of all retailers provide free return deliveries 56.3% of omni-channel retailers offer Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS)

of omni-channel retailers offer Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS) Most optimized m-commerce sites with 12.6% of omni-channel French retailers

with 12.6% of omni-channel French retailers 4.9% of omni-channel retailers accept Instagram purchases

Notably, French retailers are making early headway in m-commerce optimized sites. With 12.3% of all French retailers offering m-commerce optimized sites, the market ranks highest out of all countries evaluated and higher than the 8.3% found in the global research.

While France fared as one of the most advanced omni-channel markets worldwide, the study presented several opportunities for growth. Extended time to make returns, shorter pickup times from placing an order to notification that it is ready, and more direct selling on social media were flagged as improvements that can be made within the French retail market.

"France has laid the foundation for a powerful omni-channel presence, set to provide shoppers with the next level of experiences," said Nick McLean, president, OrderDynamics. "French retailers can seize this opportunity by actively pursuing BOPIS as a means of driving revenue and continuing to increase inventory awareness for customers."

Click here to access Omni-2000 Research: France.

About OrderDynamics

OrderDynamics, a Tecsys company, develops the world's leading Out-of-the-Box Distributed Order Management Technology. Powering retail fulfillment, the company helps clients make omni-channel retail a reality. OrderDynamics enables retail options like Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS Click Collect), ship-to-store, and ship-from-store; creating seamless shopping experiences. Iconic brands like Speedo, Boardriders, Columbia Sportswear, JYSK, Princess Auto, Crabtree and Evelyn, and Browns Shoes use OrderDynamics' technology across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.orderdynamics.com.

OrderDynamics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tecsys, Inc. Tecsys provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip its customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. For more information, visit https://www.tecsys.com.

