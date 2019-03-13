EQT Credit Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of Summa Equity's Acquisition of Olink

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market Credit investment strategy, is pleased to announce it has provided a senior secured financing to support Summa Equity's acquisition of Olink AB.

Founded in 2004 and based in Uppsala, Sweden, Olink is a leading provider of protein biomarker discovery products and services with operations in Europe and the US. The company's patent-protected Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology can be used to identify over 1,100 protein biomarkers, achieving both high throughput and high sensitivity samples analysis for its customers.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented:

"Olink has developed an innovative and unique technology for multiplex protein testing. EQT Credit is excited to support Summa and the Company in achieving its full potential."

Alexandre Hökfelt, Director at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Mid-Market Credit, added: "Having completed the first transaction together last year, EQT is happy to again partner with Summa on this exciting investment in Olink. We would like to thank the EQT Industrial Advisors who provided key support and valuable insights to the EQT Credit deal team throughout the due diligence process."

Olink is the third Nordic investment made by EQT Mid-Market Credit II in the last twelve months and will be the 14th investment in the fund.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through four complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Mid-Market Credit (direct lending), Core Value and Credit Opportunities. Since inception, EQT Credit has invested in excess of EUR 5.5 billion in about 180 companies. EQT Credit's direct lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long- term debt capital solutions to medium-sized European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses may be privately-owned corporates seeking alternative funding to grow or be the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

