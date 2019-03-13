RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services for the financial sector, has appointed Andrew Barnett as its Global Head of Product Strategy. In this role, Andrew will bring to bear his extensive experience in both the end-user and vendor sides of the market to help RIMES continue its rapid growth trajectory; providing a lead across the full range of RIMES' award-winning Managed Data Service and RegTech portfolios.

Across his extensive career, Andrew has held a range of product, sales and data roles for companies including Charles River Development, Aviva/Friends Life Investments and IHS Markit/Cadis. Andrew joins RIMES from Legal General Investment Management, where he held the position of Chief Data Officer. Andrew has won significant industry recognition for his work; being named one of the Top 50 Innovators in Data and Analytics in the UK in 2019 by Corinium, as well as being awarded the 'Best Data Management Practitioner' prize at the 2018 A-Team Insights Awards.

Christian Fauvelais, CEO, RIMES commented: "Product innovation and excellence is central to everything we do here at RIMES. With Andrew, we're appointing one of the very best people in his field to help us continue our growth story and provide clients with the data and compliance innovations they need to scale with ease and manage complexity within their businesses."

Andrew Barnett commented: "With data arguably the most important element of modern financial service success, it's great to work with a company that's innovating heavily in this space and really understands what client organizations need to thrive. This space is going to evolve rapidly over the next few years and RIMES will continue to be at the forefront of change it's a journey I'm very much looking forward to."

ends#

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM. www.rimes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005070/en/

Contacts:

Contact details

Alessandro Ferrari

+1 212 381 9000

marketing@rimes.com