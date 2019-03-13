KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Awards made under Keller Group plc's Long Term Incentive Plan

On 8 March 2019 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted:

Deferred bonus award totaling 1,436 ordinary shares in Keller Group plc ("Ordinary shares");

Conditional award totaling 15,828 Ordinary shares; and

Performance share awards totaling 538,013 Ordinary shares as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan (the "plan"), to the PDMRs listed in the tables below.

The Company has received notification from PDMRs pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 12 March 2019, who were granted deferred bonus awards, conditional awards and performance share awards in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Deferred Bonus Award

Name Position No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Total Share Awards outstanding Michael Speakman Chief Financial Officer 1,436 1,436 Thorsten Holl President of EMEA 0 13,269

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Ordinary shares for a period of two years that is eligible for dividend equivalents over the period from the date the deferred award is granted, to the date of its vesting. Malus and clawback apply.

Other PDMRs are subject to any bonus in excess of 100% of salary (up to a maximum of 150%) being deferred for three years and payout linked to ongoing share performance.

Conditional Share Award



Name Position No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Graeme Cook Group Human Resources Director 15,828

Conditional share awards are subject to the participant's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. Awards vest at 50% after year two and 50% after year three. Malus and clawback apply.

Performance Share Awards

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3 Total Share Awards outstanding Alain Michaelis Chief Executive 123,621 257,832 Michael Speakman Chief Financial Officer 71,215 125,060 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 44,797 89,250 James Hind President of North America 76,599 159,362 Thorsten Holl President of EMEA 51,170 114,756 Peter Wyton President of APAC 30,437 42,714 Eric Drooff Chief Operating Officer of North America 35,727 61,031 Graeme Cook Group Human Resources Director 29,676 70,909 Jim De Waele Group Strategy and Business Development Director 26,925 48,557 John Raine Group HSEQ Director 25,018 25,018 Kerry Porritt Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 22,828 41,353

Weighting, % 2019 - 2021 Performance measures Threshold -

25% vesting Maximum - 100% vesting 50% Cumulative Earnings per Share (EPS) over three years 300p 345p 25% TSR ranking vs FTSE250 (excluding Investment trusts) Median Upper quartile 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 14% 20%

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2021 and are expected to vest in March 2022. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

For the purposes of article 19 of MAR, the above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 8 March 2019 and the PDMRs being notified on 12 March 2019.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

13 March 2019

1 The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Award, Conditional Share Award and Performance Share Award was 640.67p, being the average closing price on 5, 6, and 7 March 2019 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2019 Performance Share Award.

3 The awards above excludes notional dividends.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

