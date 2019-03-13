

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Brabbler AG, developer and operator of the digital communications platform 'ginlo', has reached a binding agreement with Deutsche Post for the acquisition of Deutsche Post's secure messenger app SIMSme.



In return, Deutsche Post receives 10% ownership in Brabbler AG as a way to participate in the future growth of SIMSme.



The companies agreed not to disclose information on the purchase price. Completion of the transaction is expected by latest March 31, 2019.



'We are selling SIMSme at a time when demand is on the rise, especially among business customers, and development capacity needs to be expanded significantly,' says Marco Hauprich, Senior Vice President Digital Labs Deutsche Post AG and responsible for SIMSme.



