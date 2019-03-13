

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) announced the company expects annual sales to grow organically and before currency effects by 4% to 6% in fiscal 2019, based on 6.1 billion euros in fiscal 2018, primarily driven by continued dynamic development in the Defence sector. For the Automotive sector, Rheinmetall expects a stable level of sales, despite significant market uncertainties. The company projects an operating margin of approximately 8% for fiscal 2019 on a par with the previous year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of 2.10 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2019. This corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 30%. A dividend of 1.70 euros per share was paid in the previous year.



For fiscal 2018, operating result (EBIT before special items) climbed by 23% year-over-year to 492 million euros. The Group's operating margin rose to 8.0% from 6.8%. At Group level, earnings after taxes amounted to 354 million euros, a growth of approximately 40%. Including the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests, earnings per share for 2018 amount to 7.10 euros compared to 5.24 euros.



Fiscal 2018 sales were 6.15 billion euros, an increase of 4.3% from prior year. When adjusted for currency effects, the growth is 6.1%. Sales growth was driven by both corporate sectors, the company said.



